INDOT plans overnight exit ramp closures on I-469 next week

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers of upcoming closures on an I-469 exit ramp that starts next week.

Starting on or after Monday, June 19, the department says crews are doing bridge maintenance on eastbound I-469 between Indianapolis Road and Winchester Road. They say for about five days, the eastbound exit ramp at State Road 1 will be closed from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning.

During that time, they say drivers going eastbound on I-469 wanting to access S.R. 1 will need to take a different route.

All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change, INDOT says. Leaders also encourage drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution, and driving distraction-free when in work zones.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.