Indiana State Fair announces first wave of concerts, music artists

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Indiana State Fair have announced the concert line for the first wave of its Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts.

Officials say the concerts will run on the same schedule as the fair, which is from July 28 until Aug. 20.

They say the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage is a staple for summertime concertgoers and music lovers.

State Fair officials say the concert series will feature some of music’s most prolific and diverse acts, from Rock and Roll to R&B/Blues, Christian, and Country chart-topping artists. Live children’s performances will also be featured.

The list of artists and performances for the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage concerts at the Indiana State Fair includes:

Clint Black - Friday, July 28 (opening day)



Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure - Sunday, July 30



Keith Sweat - Wednesday, August 2



TobyMac - Sunday, August 6



THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT - Saturday, August 12



Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell - Friday, August 18



Officials say they are welcoming anyone over the age of 18 to enter the myLOTTERY promotion by July 9, in which six people will win State Fair tickets, parking, Free Stage premium seating, Hoosier Lottery Prize Pack, an autographed Indiana Pacers jersey, and Indiana Fever tickets. They say you must have an existing account or become a member to enter.

Fair officials say seating is on a first-come-first-serve basis, and the concerts are free with paid fair admission. Concerts start at 7:30.

