GM leaders announce $632M investment in Fort Wayne plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch joined General Motors (GM) leaders for a press conference Monday morning to announce a sizeable investment in the company’s Fort Wayne Assembly Plant.

Officials said they are investing $632 million in the Fort Wayne plant, a significant investment in the facility that employs 3,983 people. They say the funds will go towards the production of its internal combustion engine full-size light-duty trucks, aiming to strengthen its full-size truck business.

Over the automaker’s 40-year history, $2 billion has been invested in the local plant.

“Today’s announcement from General Motors represents the seventh GM investment in Indiana since 2021, totaling roughly $1.28 billion. GM is creating high-quality careers for Hoosiers and demonstrating Indiana’s leadership in a dynamic, global economy. Their continued commitment to Indiana is a testament to our pro-growth business climate and to the skilled Hoosier workforce supporting GM’s operations.”

The funds will go towards new conveyors, tooling, bolstering the plant’s manufacturing operations, and equipment in the plant’s body and general assembly areas, according to a press release.

Leaders say the Fort Wayne Assembly builds the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500.

GM Executive Gerald Johnson, UAW VP Mike Booth, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry, and Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters were among those gathered for the announcement at the manufacturing plant.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.