Fire damages vacant home on city’s northeast side

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews responded to a Sunday evening fire on the city’s northeast side.

Officials say the fire happened in the 3000 block of Upper St. Joe Center Road around 8:56 Sunday night.

They say the home was vacant, and the fire was in a front room.

Fire officials say crews were able to extinguish the fire in nearly 10 minutes.

No first responders were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

