Fire damages vacant home on city’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fire crews responded to a Sunday evening fire on the city’s northeast side.

Officials say the fire happened in the 3000 block of Upper St. Joe Center Road around 8:56 Sunday night.

They say the home was vacant, and the fire was in a front room.

Fire officials say crews were able to extinguish the fire in nearly 10 minutes.

No first responders were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.