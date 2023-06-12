Father’s Day 2023: Cruise around Auburn in a historic car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Cruise back in time this Father’s Day with a ride around Auburn in one of the many historic Duesenbergs from the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.

You can take dad, grandpa or any other important father figure in your life to the museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza Sunday, June 18th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It’s located just across the street from the museum.

The event is donation-based for the non-profit museum, but they suggest a $10 donation for a ride in one of the classic old cars. To make sure you are able to ride, you must be in line by 3 p.m.

