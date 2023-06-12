Despite threats TRF Drag Show will go on

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In less than a month, the Three Rivers Festival will be in full swing, but tonight the organizer of the festival’s drag show says she and other performers are getting threats about the event.

Branden Blaettner by day and Della Licious by night is the of host this year’s Three Rivers Festival Drag Show. Della, her performers and the Three Rivers organization have received threats from people who do not agree with the event taking place. Della says funding has even been pulled from the festival because of it.

This isn’t the first time Della has received threats.

“I had a booking canceled in Churubusco. There were death threats made on the venue and on the people who organized it and me. This was a fundraiser to get a therapy dog for a veteran. So they had to cancel a fundraiser to help a veteran because I was in it. It’s disheartening.”>

Della confirmed with 21 Alive News that Three Rivers officials are beefing up security because of the recent threats.

The show is slated for Monday, July 10, beginning at 9 p.m.

Click here for a full list of events at The Three Rivers Festival.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.