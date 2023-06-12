Community that Cares: Blessings in a Backpack

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Each week on 21 Alive News we are focused on highlighting the “good” happening locally.

This week, our Kayla Stewart learns more about Blessings in a Backpack.

The organization ensures that kids do not go hungry over the weekend by sending them home with a bag of food on Friday afternoons.

Blessings in a Backpack is currently in 7 schools.

Jama Ross with Blessings in a Backpack says 70% of students in Fort Wayne Community Schools struggle with food insecurity.

She says the organization helps feed 2500 children every school weekend.

