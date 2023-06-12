Business is “popping:” Kendallville popcorn stand brings nostalgia to residents

By Evan Harris and Andy Newman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - As time goes on, staples of what once was tend to fade into history, but in Kendallville, they revived a staple that made downtown ‘pop.’

Kendallville reintroduced a popular popcorn from the 1950s-70s to celebrate its 150th anniversary, and it quickly took off from there.

Kendallville Mayor Suzanne Handshoe says many wanted to get involved on the weekends with the popcorn stand the first year of its return, and officials established a strict rule that only allowed non-profits to participate.

This past weekend, the money made from the popcorn stand went to help Common Grace Ministries.

Angie Kidd from Common Grace Ministries emphasizes that prioritizing the establishment of relationships within the community holds greater importance than the funding received for non-profit organizations.

Deb Bruce, a former employee of the popcorn stand, experiences a rush of memories simply by gazing at it. The stand had different managers before charities took over.

Though running the stand is not simple, city leaders say Rich Anderson from the local area Lion’s Club will take it over.

With the stand re-established in downtown Kendallville for nearly a decade, there are no plans for it to go anywhere.

The popcorn stand will be open until Labor Day weekend on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 5-8 p.m.

