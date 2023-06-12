Average Fort Wayne gas prices up over 17 cents in the past week, officials say

(KTIV)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The average price of gas around Fort Wayne could make some people squirm, according to GasBuddy.

GasBuddy officials say according to a survey of 201 gas stations in Fort Wayne, the average price of gas in the Summit City has risen nearly .18 cents in the last week, making the average about $3.60 per gallon.

On the brighter side, per gallon prices are about three cents lower than one month ago and nearly $1.63 less than this time last year.

GasBaddy’s price report states that the cheapest station in Fort Wayne Sunday was priced at $3.39 per gallon, while the most expensive station was at $3.79 per gallon.

On Sunday, gasoline prices varied across the state with the lowest price of $2.95 per gallon and the highest at $4.19 per gallon.

Here are the gas prices from June 12 over ten years:

  • June 12, 2022: $5.23/g (U.S. Average: $5.01/g)
  • June 12, 2021: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $3.08/g)
  • June 12, 2020: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.10/g)
  • June 12, 2019: $2.54/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
  • June 12, 2018: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
  • June 12, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)
  • June 12, 2016: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.38/g)
  • June 12, 2015: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)
  • June 12, 2014: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
  • June 12, 2013: $4.12/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

To see a live visual of the average gas prices by state, click here.

