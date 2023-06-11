Woman shot at downtown Fort Wayne bar

Woman shot at downtown Fort Wayne bar
Woman shot at downtown Fort Wayne bar(WCAX)
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a downtown bar Sunday morning.

Just before 2:30 Sunday morning a woman showed up at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police the woman was at the Downtown Bar Hookah Lounge off of S Calhoun Street. Police say a large crowd gathered at the bar, a fight broke out and a single round was fired hitting a female patron.

The woman then transported herself to a local hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they aren’t sure if she was involved in the fight. A suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ISP says all southbound lanes of I-69 at the 263 mm, one mile south of Marion, are blocked due...
One Person killed in I-69 Semi Crash
The Three Rivers Festival added a drag show event in 2021.
Three Rivers Festival announces 2023 performers, return of drag show
Ossian man arrested for child porn
Ossian man arrested for possession of child pornography
Crumbl Cookies opening at 433 W Coliseum Blvd.
Crumbl Cookies announces opening date for second Fort Wayne location
Fort Wayne Police asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old
Fort Wayne Police asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old

Latest News

Fort Wayne Police asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old
Fort Wayne Police asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old
Luis Fernando Fairchild
Missing Huntington County teen found safe
21Alive AM Forecast 06/11/23
Norwell baseball celebrates a strong start offensively against Andrean at the Oak Hill semistate.
Regional champion Norwell falls at semistate 8-3 to Andrean