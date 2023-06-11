Woman shot at downtown Fort Wayne bar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at a downtown bar Sunday morning.

Just before 2:30 Sunday morning a woman showed up at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police the woman was at the Downtown Bar Hookah Lounge off of S Calhoun Street. Police say a large crowd gathered at the bar, a fight broke out and a single round was fired hitting a female patron.

The woman then transported herself to a local hospital and has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they aren’t sure if she was involved in the fight. A suspect has not been identified.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.

