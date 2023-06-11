Missing Huntington County teen found safe

ROANOKE, Ind. (WPTA) - A missing teenager was found safe, according to an update Sunday morning from the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

Previous Reporting:

Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Huntington County teen Saturday night.

Luis Fernando Fairchild, 13, is Hispanic and was last seen in the area of County Road 100E and County Road 1100N.

Police say he was last seen wearing a gray Under Armor T-shirt, navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

He may need medical attention.

If you see him, please call the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.