OAK HILL, Ind. (WPTA) - Norwell baseball responded to a four-run first inning deficit with a three-run flurry of its own, but the Knights contained the rest of the way by Andrean in an 8-3 loss at Saturday’s Oak Hill semistate.

Andrean beat Heritage 8-2 in the semistate final later in the night.

