Man killed at Milan Dragway when race car malfunctions

MILAN, TOWNSHIP Mich. (WTVG) - A man died after a race car malfunctioned on the drag strip at Milan Dragway, lost control, and hit him, according to officials.

It happened around 5:30 Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators determined the engine of the Chevrolet Camaro, Z28 Funny Car had a mechanical malfunction that caused it to suddenly accelerate. It was driving in reverse when it started to speed up and the driver lost control.

The car hit Keith C. Hallett, 78, of Waterford, Michigan, who was standing behind the car. He was pronounced dead at a hospital in Ypsilanti.

The Dragway was closed Sunday. Its website says the event Saturday was the Detroit Dragway Reunion.

The sheriff’s office continues its investigation. Authorities said the National Hot Rod Association is also investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 734-240-7756.

