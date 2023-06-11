Fort Wayne Police asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Saturday night, officers were called to the 100 block of McKinnie Avenue on reports of two juvenile silbings who had runaway from home. Upon further investigation, police say they discovered the 12-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were not together and the boy was labeled “at risk.”

A Public Safety Alert was issued for the siblings. Police say the 12-year-old returned home on Sunday afternoon, while the 14-year-old is still missing. According to a Fort Wayne Police Department Public Information Officer, the teenager contacted her mom and said she was traveling out of state with a 16-year-old boy.

Police say there is footage of a white Toyota Camry arriving around the 100 block of McKinnie Avenue where the girl was last scene. However, police say there is no footage of the girl getting into that car.

At this time, police believe the 14-year-old and the 16-year-old may be traveling to New York.

The 14-year-old is described as 5′1, 95 pounds and of Asian decent. No description was given for the 16-year-old boy.

No photo or names have been provided at this time.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department.

