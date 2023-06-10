Silver Alert declared for missing Rush County teenager

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Rush County 17-year-old.

Valerie Tindall, was last seen Wednesday, June 7 at noon in Arlington, Indiana west of Rushville.

She is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches, 162 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts, and sandals.

Tindall was last seen driving a green 2000 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate ZYK833 and is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.

