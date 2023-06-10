Ossian man arrested for possession of child pornography

Ossian man arrested for child porn
By WPTA Staff and Taylor Williams
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - A months-long investigation led to the arrest of an Ossian man in possession of child pornography Thursday, accroding to the Indiana State Police (ISP).

Avery Bodwell, 33, was arrested and charges with one count of possession of Child Pornography, a level 6 felony.

The arrest came after the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip led to a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of S. Ogden Street in Ossian.

Bodwell was convicted in Utah in 2010 of a felony in the attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. He is a registered sex offender.

The Ossian Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security assisted ISP with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to cyber-crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.

