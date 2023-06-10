Heritage baseball outlasts Frankfort 2-0 in 11 inning classic, advances to semistate final

OAK HILL, Ind. (WPTA) - The Heritage Patriots (20-7) relied on pitchers Noah Redmon and Landon Lybarger to combine for an 11 inning shutout win 2-0 over Frankfort in Saturday’s Oak Hill semistate matchup.

The Patriots Dalton White drove in the game’s first run, Redmon, in the top of the 11th.

Heritage will face Andrean (27-6) at 8 p.m. Saturday for the Oak Hill semistate final.

