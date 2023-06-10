Connor Brite’s Wildflower Benefit Concert kicks off Second Year

DECTAUR, Ind. (WPTA) - A Decatur family is using the power of music to bring the community together and help teach others how to play.

The Connor Brite’s Wildflower Benefit Concert kicks off its second year Saturday, June 10, at 5 p.m. at the Madison Street Plaza in downtown Decatur.

“Connor loved Tom Petty,” Stephanie Brite, Connor’s mom said. “That was the very first concert we ever took him to. He was in the sixth grade and he went in knowing and liking Tom Petty but I think he came out loving Tom Petty after that concert. His favoritve [Tom Petty] CD was Wildflowers and it surived the crash.”

On June 7, 2020, Connor Brite, Jordan Fuelling and Trevor Ortiz were on their way back to Decatur after visiting friends at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio when their car was hit by a drunk driver.

Since then the Decatur families have used their grief to help others in the Adams County community. Connor’s love of music blossomed the nonprofit, ‘Connor Brite’s Wildflowers’ and benefit concert.

“It’s nice to have something good come out of something so tragic,” Jeff Brite, Connor’s dad said. “The community has been so supportive and we can’t thank them enough.”

The concert helps fund the nonprofit’s music program. The program gives free introductory lessons and instruments to Adams County students in fifth to twelfth grade. Currently the program has 15 students from both public and private schools across the county. Monday to Thursday students go to the music center in Decatur and learn either guitar, keyboard or drums.

“It’s nice because all the parents have invested is the time to get their kids to the program,” Stephanie Brite said. “The kids get a half hour one-on-one lesson, and I think it’s pretty awesome. If your child comes home and says I want to play the drums or play guitar it’s an investment. This program allows you to not purchase anything just bring your student and see if they like it.”

“We are hoping to add more students,” Jeff Brite said. “If we get more applicants we’d love to expand to more students.”

The concert starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. Proceeds from the concert, including T-Shirt sales, will go to the music program. Organizers say hundreds are expected to attend the concert.

If you would like to donate to Connor Brites Wildflowers you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.