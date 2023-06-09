Three Rivers Festival announces 2023 performers, return of drag show

The Three Rivers Festival added a drag show event in 2021.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The area’s largest festival that brings thousands of visitors to The Fort each year has released this year’s concert and activity lineup.

The 54th Annual Three Rivers Festival is set for July 7 - 15 at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne. On Friday, leaders announced the performers that are set to serenade the crowd, featuring a variety of local musicians.

Who’s Bad, The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience kicks off the show with Good Night Gracie on Saturday, July 8. Sunday, July 9, will be packed with local gospel musical talents, leaders say. They note that Friday’s musical lineup will be announced at a later date.

On Monday, July 10, the fan-favorite Waiter & Waitress Contest returns at 6:30 p.m. After that, the 3rd Annual Three Rivers Festival Drag Show will take place at 9 p.m. for those 18 and older. Admission for the show is $5.

Hubie Ashcraft is set to perform on Friday, July 14, with the Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra playing on Saturday, July 15, before the fireworks show.

“This year at the Three Rivers Festival, we really wanted to highlight musical talent that we have right here in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area,” Board President John Nichter says. “Our theme this year is United Through the Arts and by focusing on local talent we are promoting and building unity.”

For a full list of activities and performers, you can visit the TRF website.

