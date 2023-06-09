Tell Julian: A Visit to Germanfest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Let the polka music play, Germanfest in Fort Wayne is underway!

Germanfest board member Ken Alderman has been involved with the festival for 22 years!

“We love putting this on, so people can come down and have this experience. That’s why we do it,” said Alderman.

He says keeping German heritage and traditions at the forefront has made the festival a success.

“We try to keep it very cultural in nature to give you a little bit of a German experience. A lot of our food, the recipes have come from Germany.”

The food is certainly a highlight of this festival.

The hot sellers include brats, sauerkraut, and potato salad.

“We make 500 gallons of potato salad. We’ve got it down to about 3 hours,” said Alderman.

Did we mention all of that potato salad is hand mixed? Pretty impressive!

Schedule of Germanfest major events:

(Pre-Festival) GHS Abend | Monday 6/5 - Hop River Brewery 1515 N. Harrison Street. Celebrate Germanfest with German Heritage Society! German trivia, masskrugstemmen, and German BINGO contests throughout the night with great prizes! Doors open at 5 PM. German food and beer will be served.

(Pre-Festival) Spaten Night |Tuesday 6/6 – Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Avenue - Spaten Night at the Fort Wayne Sport Club will feature a 6 vs. 6 adult soccer tournament on the pitch, Spaten and other German beer and German meals available. Headwaters Lincoln Pavilion opens at 11 AM Wednesday June 8. Official tapping of the Chapman’s Germanfest Schwarzbier ceremonial 1st keg at 6:00 PM with City Council Member Geoff Paddock and Germanfest President Eric Nau. O’zapft Ist! Festival hours are 11 AM daily to 11 PM on Wednesday & Thursday, midnight Friday & Saturday, and 5 PM on Sunday. Express lunches served daily 11 AM – 2 PM.

Headwaters Lincoln Pavillion Events (Free to participate in all events; prizes included)– Wednesday 6/7 | 7 – 9 PM |Swing hard and fast in the Hammerschlagen Thursday 6/8 (*NEW*) | 6 – 7:30 PM | Mingle & Singles Night (Meet someone new in separate rounds of speed friending + speed dating) Thursday 6/8 | 7:30 PM | Flaunt it if you got it in the Leg’s N Lederhosen contest Friday 6/9 | Hoist a stein in the Masskrugstemmen Saturday 6/10 | 7 – 8 PM | Learn a new dance at Polka Like at Star Sunday 6/11 | 11 AM – Noon | German language church service and enjoy an afternoon in the biergarten.

Headwaters Park West (Free to enter + participate in all events + door prizes) Saturday 6/10 | 11AM – 6 PM | Familienfest is all about an affordable family experience at Germanfest. Featuring a Graffiti Wall, Root Beer Run, visits from Johnny TinCap, Icy D, and Casey the Cash Cow, Teen Games hosted by Pave the Path, pop up radio recording booth, and much more!! Headlined by Wienerdog Nationals at 4 PM. Prizes for all games and contests, VIP Welcome Bags for the first 1,000 families through the gates, and giveaways all day long! Partial menu and beer available for sale on the West side, including $1 hot dogs.

For more information: www.Germanfest.org

