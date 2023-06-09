Police investigating after man’s body recovered from Bluffton pond

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bluffton Police Department says its officers are investigating after a body was pulled from an area pond Thursday evening.

Police say around 7:12 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report that a possible body was spotted in a pond along N Main Street, near the Bluffton Sewer Plant.

Officers say a man’s body was removed from the pond with the help of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and the Wells County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives note that there were “no immediate and obvious signs of foul play present”. They say an autopsy is scheduled for later on Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

