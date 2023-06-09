ISP: Lanes blocked along I-69 in Grant County due to serious crash
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid the southbound lanes of I-69 in Grant County as crews are responding to a crash.
ISP Sgt. Steven Glass said in a tweet at 4:50 p.m. on Friday that all southbound lanes of I-69 at the 263 mm, one mile south of Marion, are blocked due to a serious crash.
They say drivers should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
