ISP: Lanes blocked along I-69 in Grant County due to serious crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police are asking drivers to avoid the southbound lanes of I-69 in Grant County as crews are responding to a crash.

ISP Sgt. Steven Glass said in a tweet at 4:50 p.m. on Friday that all southbound lanes of I-69 at the 263 mm, one mile south of Marion, are blocked due to a serious crash.

They say drivers should avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.