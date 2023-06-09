INDOT officials continue public meetings on U.S. 30 & 31 studies

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - Over the past several months, INDOT officials have held public meetings to discuss their study of U.S. 30 and U.S. 31.

PREVIOUS REPORTS: Fort Wayne residents concerned about potential future changes to U.S. 30

“Safety is always a top priority across the board and that’s not a surprise that that’s what we hear,” Shane Peck said.

Safer roads. That’s what officials at INDOT are trying to provide for Allen County residents through a series of public meetings, including one held in New Haven Thursday.

“We’re not at the solution point yet, but there’s always legitimacy to what people are experiencing out there,” Peck said. “That’s why it’s so important to hear from the public and not just go by our analysis or whatever and why we have these public meetings to have folks come out and tell us what there experiencing and what they see as the needs.”

Shane Peck, who works on the study for U.S. 30 east, says public input is vital.

“That’s part of this whole study is to look at every aspect of the study area and all the impacts that could happen with any of the potential solutions,” Peck said.

Some of those providing feedback have traveled on the corridors for a long time.

Jim Crouse has lived in Fort Wayne for over 50 years and has some ideas as to how safety can be improved.

“This report that their passing out shows a lot of crashes in Warsaw, for example, and they’ve got to figure out some way to get 30 to go smoothly through those towns and it may be a matter of building interchanges there instead of having stoplights and intersections with cross traffic,” Crouse said.

As the public meetings continue, it will take some time before decisions are made.

Peck says it’s important to listen to people’s desired outcomes before making any changes.

“We need to make sure that all of the options being looked at are the most efficient and the best ultimate solutions to save lives and to make sure people can get to all the important destinations in life,” Peck said.

The next public meeting will be Tuesday, June 13 at Indian Spring Middle School in Columbia City from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information on the study, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.