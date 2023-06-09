Graft brothers ignite Norwell offense atop the lineup

OSSIAN, Ind. (WPTA) - Norwell brothers Drew and Luke Graft set the table for the regional champion Knights offense, hitting first and second in the lineup.

The Knights leadoff man, Drew, led the Northeast Eight in runs scored.

This is the final season for Luke, a senior, as we he will depart for Taylor football in the fall.

The Knights open semistate play against Andrean at Oak Hill on Saturday at 2 p.m.

