Fort Wayne man found guilty on all counts in stabbing of pregnant woman

Brandon K. Williams
Brandon K. Williams(Allen Co. Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note: the story below contains graphic content.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Prosecutors say a Fort Wayne man was found guilty of stabbing the woman who was pregnant with his child at least 48 times.

Leaders with the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office say 42-year-old Brandon K. Williams was found guilty on all counts on the fourth day of his jury trial on Friday. His six charges include attempted murder, aggravated battery, and domestic battery.

Court documents say on July 31, 2022, police say they were called by a man who said he heard the victim yell for help during an argument. When police arrived at the home, they found Williams and the victim “completely covered in blood”.

Documents say she was able to tell police that she was stabbed over 40 times, saying ‘please save me’. She said as police were knocking on her door, Williams looked her in the eyes and said “you’re gonna die this time”. Medics confirmed she was 24 weeks pregnant and identified Williams as the father.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Decatur’s annual Sculpture Tour returns for its 12th year, welcoming artists from across the...

Art lovers flock to Decatur for annual Sculpture Tour

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Liz Braden
Decatur’s annual Sculpture Tour returns for its 12th year, welcoming artists from across the country.

Community

The Three Rivers Festival added a drag show event in 2021.

Three Rivers Festival announces 2023 performers, return of drag show

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The area’s largest festival that brings thousands of visitors to The Fort each year has released this year’s concert and activity lineup.

Politics

Indiana lawmakers on Monday considered their own version of a so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

ACLU of Indiana challenges law banning K-3 instruction on ‘human sexuality’

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Indiana teacher claiming a recently-passed law that bans teachings on “human sexuality” for certain grades infringes on her constitutional rights.

News

2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Two people were rescued from a box truck that was hanging over a bridge after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Decatur's Sculpture Tour returns for 12th year

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

Community

The 6th annual downtown Fort Wayne event that spotlights the city’s public art is returning...

2023 Art This Way Art Crawl returns to downtown Fort Wayne in September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The 6th annual downtown Fort Wayne event that spotlights the city’s public art is returning this September.

Community

Crumbl Cookies opening at 433 W Coliseum Blvd.

Crumbl Cookies announces opening date for second Fort Wayne location

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After hundreds of Fort Wayne residents flocked to the area’s first Crumbl Cookies store, leaders are set to open a second location in the Summit City this month.

News

It's no secret that right now, Fort Wayne is a city full of construction. It may be an...

Are drivers merging correctly through construction zones?

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

Special Segments

Red pandas Justin & Xiao at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

Linda Likes It: Red Panda Ridge and new Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Director of Animal Care

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is now home to the new Red Panda Ridge, a huge effort to increase the numbers of the endangered species.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: Germanfest

Tell Julian: A Visit to Germanfest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
Let the polka music play, Germanfest in Fort Wayne is underway!