Fort Wayne man found guilty on all counts in stabbing of pregnant woman

Editor’s note: the story below contains graphic content.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Prosecutors say a Fort Wayne man was found guilty of stabbing the woman who was pregnant with his child at least 48 times.

Leaders with the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office say 42-year-old Brandon K. Williams was found guilty on all counts on the fourth day of his jury trial on Friday. His six charges include attempted murder, aggravated battery, and domestic battery.

Court documents say on July 31, 2022, police say they were called by a man who said he heard the victim yell for help during an argument. When police arrived at the home, they found Williams and the victim “completely covered in blood”.

Documents say she was able to tell police that she was stabbed over 40 times, saying ‘please save me’. She said as police were knocking on her door, Williams looked her in the eyes and said “you’re gonna die this time”. Medics confirmed she was 24 weeks pregnant and identified Williams as the father.

