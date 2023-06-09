Pierceton man killed in motorcycle crash

A Pierceton man is dead after being thrown from a motorcycle he was riding.
A Pierceton man is dead after being thrown from a motorcycle he was riding.(WPTA)
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 55-year-old Pierceton man is dead after being thrown from the motorcycle he was riding in Kosciusko County Thursday night.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department says around 10:00 p.m., first responders were called to the motorcycle crash on State Road 13, just north of E. Shoop Road, north of Pierceton.

Investigators believe Edward D. Dempsey was going south on State Road 13 at a high rate of speed when the motorcycle left the road and hit a wooden platform. Dempsey was thrown from the motorcycle. The motorcycle continued to flip multiple times before stopping.

Dempsey was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is under investigation.

