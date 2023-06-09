Crumbl Cookies announces opening date for second Fort Wayne location

Crumbl Cookies opening at 433 W Coliseum Blvd.
Crumbl Cookies opening at 433 W Coliseum Blvd.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After hundreds of Fort Wayne residents flocked to the area’s first Crumbl Cookies store, leaders are set to open a second location in the Summit City this month.

21Alive confirmed earlier this year that the fan-favorite cookie seller is opening its second shop in The Fort at 433 W Coliseum Blvd., near Wing Stop.

Now, Crumbl Cookies officials have shared an opening date for the Coliseum store: Friday, June 16. Customers can order in-person only for the first five days, with delivery, curbside pickup, and catering options available starting June 21.

The shop will be open from 8 a.m. –10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. –12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

