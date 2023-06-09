Art lovers flock to Decatur for annual Sculpture Tour

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Decatur’s annual Sculpture Tour returns for its 12th year, welcoming artists from across the country.

More than 20 unique sculptures will be installed around Decatur until April as part of this year’s Sculpture Tour. The art installations will be officially unveiled in a celebration Friday evening at the Courthouse Square at 6 p.m.

See below for a schedule of activities

The arts season in Decatur officially kicks off Friday evening. (Decatur Sculpture Tour)

For more information, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.