ACLU of Indiana challenges law banning K-3 instruction on ‘human sexuality’

Indiana lawmakers on Monday considered their own version of a so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Indiana lawmakers on Monday considered their own version of a so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.(ACLU of Indiana)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Indiana teacher claiming a recently-passed law that bans teachings on “human sexuality” for certain grades infringes on her constitutional rights.

House Bill 1608 prohibits instruction on “human sexuality” from prekindergarten through third grade. The bill, signed by Governor Eric Holcomb on May 4, does not explicitly define what such teachings are.

Previously, language in the bill aimed to ban K-3 classroom discussions about sexual orientation, gender fluidity, gender roles, gender identity, gender expression, and gender stereotypes. However, the committee scrapped that list of topics and changed it to ban teachings on “human sexuality” for those kids.

The group says the lawsuit was filed on Friday on behalf of Kayla Smiley, a teacher in the Indianapolis Public School system. The lawsuit claims the bill is overly broad and lacks key definitions. The complaint says Smiley therefore can’t determine what is or is not legally appropriate to say. They also say the bill violates her First Amendment rights.

Smiley, the suit says, has a classroom library with “age-appropriate books” of many subjects, including those covering LGBTQ+ issues, like biographies of Harvey Milk and Elton John.

The ACLU argues that under the law, it is unclear to teachers like Smiley whether or not such books qualify as instruction on human sexuality, or whether they can discuss any topics regarding same-sex relationships.

You can read the full complaint here.

