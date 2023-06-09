2023 Art This Way Art Crawl returns to downtown Fort Wayne in September

The 6th annual downtown Fort Wayne event that spotlights the city’s public art is returning...
The 6th annual downtown Fort Wayne event that spotlights the city’s public art is returning this September.(Art This Way)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 6th annual downtown Fort Wayne event that spotlights the city’s public art is returning this September.

This year’s event, planned for Friday, September 22, has some new twists, leaders say. The 2023 Art This Way Art Crawl: Alley Bash will now cover the “Double Plus alleyway” that includes the Bill Blass Runway, The TriCore Porch Off Calhoun, and the patio space behind JK O’Donnell’s.

They say the fundraising event features the area’s vibrant, art-filled alleyways designed by local artists, live music, a silent disco, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.

Currently, the following artists have signed on to participate this year: Julie Wall, MDZF, John Kelty, Drece L. Guy, Maeve Hernandez Asano, Seth Green, Sol Eye Glass, Dani Kiefe, Theoplis Smith III (aka Presh Laundry), Jeff Pilkinton Chalk Art, Joseph Pelka, and Angelina Possemato. Performers will be announced at a later date, leaders say.

Because no indoor stops or food are included this year, leaders note that tickets have been reduced to $10 a person. They say tickets will go on sale mid-summer.

In 2022, organizers say over 2,250 people attended the event. For more information on the crawl or Art This Way, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decatur's Sculpture Tour returns for 12th year

Updated: 20 minutes ago
21Alive News at Noon

Community

Indiana Freedom Riders

Indiana Freedom Riders to host Ride and Rally, raise money for ICAN therapy dogs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
The Indiana Chapter of Freedom Riders will host their Operation Enduring Ride & Rally on Saturday June 10th in New Haven to raise money to train and pair therapy dogs with local veterans.

Community

Crumbl Cookies opening at 433 W Coliseum Blvd.

Crumbl Cookies announces opening date for second Fort Wayne location

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After hundreds of Fort Wayne residents flocked to the area’s first Crumbl Cookies store, leaders are set to open a second location in the Summit City this month.

Community

Solfest

Solfest to be held Saturday to benefit Allen County Parks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
After almost a year following the derecho storm in June of 2022, Solfest will be held once again on June 10th to benefit the restoration of Fox Island and Metea County Park.

Latest News

News

INDOT officials continue public meetings on U.S. 30 & 31 studies

INDOT officials continue public meetings on U.S. 30 & 31 studies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Over the past several months, INDOT officials have held public meetings to discuss their study of U.S. 30 and U.S. 31.

Community

Nik Travis of Pride Supplies LLC continues his mission to make ‘everyone feel seen and heard’.

Local, trans-owned pride company continues mission to make ‘everyone feel seen and heard’

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
In 2019, Allen County native Nik Travis took the leap to create his own company with the goal of fostering a more inclusive community.

Community

Third Annual Mack Fest - Juneteenth Celebration returns to Fort Wayne

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The third-annual Mack Fest celebration is returning to the Summit City.

Community

The Sweet Breeze canal boat replica was launched into the St. Marys River May 9 ahead of the...

New law limiting boat speeds in downtown Fort Wayne rivers takes effect

Updated: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Starting Thursday, newly-designated idle speed zones will be in place in downtown Fort Wayne rivers.

News

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
The emotions were tense inside Citizen’s Square Wednesday evening, as taxpayers voiced their concerns over the plan for the new Allen County jail.

Community

The City of New Haven is renovating and expanding City Hall.

City of New Haven breaks ground on $6.2M expansion of City Hall

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
City leaders in New Haven broke ground on a $6.2 million project to expand its City Hall on Wednesday, dedicating more space to its police department.