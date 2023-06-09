2023 Art This Way Art Crawl returns to downtown Fort Wayne in September

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The 6th annual downtown Fort Wayne event that spotlights the city’s public art is returning this September.

This year’s event, planned for Friday, September 22, has some new twists, leaders say. The 2023 Art This Way Art Crawl: Alley Bash will now cover the “Double Plus alleyway” that includes the Bill Blass Runway, The TriCore Porch Off Calhoun, and the patio space behind JK O’Donnell’s.

They say the fundraising event features the area’s vibrant, art-filled alleyways designed by local artists, live music, a silent disco, and a family-friendly scavenger hunt.

Currently, the following artists have signed on to participate this year: Julie Wall, MDZF, John Kelty, Drece L. Guy, Maeve Hernandez Asano, Seth Green, Sol Eye Glass, Dani Kiefe, Theoplis Smith III (aka Presh Laundry), Jeff Pilkinton Chalk Art, Joseph Pelka, and Angelina Possemato. Performers will be announced at a later date, leaders say.

Because no indoor stops or food are included this year, leaders note that tickets have been reduced to $10 a person. They say tickets will go on sale mid-summer.

In 2022, organizers say over 2,250 people attended the event. For more information on the crawl or Art This Way, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.