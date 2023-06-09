2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road

(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were rescued from a box truck that was hanging over a bridge after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police were called to a crash between a Penske rental truck and an RV in the westbound lanes of the toll road near mile marker 91 in Elkhart County. This is approximately one mile west of the Elkhart exit.

According to police, the RV, which was towing a Jeep, was pulled off to the left prior to the crash. The Penske truck was in the right lane and approaching traffic that was slowed due to a work site west of the area.

The driver of the Penske truck did not notice the slowed traffic and had to make an evasive move to the left, attempting to drive on the left shoulder of the road. The Penske truck hit the guardrail before hitting the Jeep and the RV.

The Penske truck then hit the guardrail of the bridge and came to a rest while hanging over the edge.

Firefighters used a ladder truck in the eastbound lanes to cross over and rescue a male and female who were inside the Penske.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash. All lanes of the toll road reopened just after 2:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Decatur’s annual Sculpture Tour returns for its 12th year, welcoming artists from across the...

Art lovers flock to Decatur for annual Sculpture Tour

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Liz Braden
Decatur’s annual Sculpture Tour returns for its 12th year, welcoming artists from across the country.

Community

The Three Rivers Festival added a drag show event in 2021.

Three Rivers Festival announces 2023 performers, return of drag show

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The area’s largest festival that brings thousands of visitors to The Fort each year has released this year’s concert and activity lineup.

Politics

Indiana lawmakers on Monday considered their own version of a so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill.

ACLU of Indiana challenges law banning K-3 instruction on ‘human sexuality’

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana filed a lawsuit on behalf of an Indiana teacher claiming a recently-passed law that bans teachings on “human sexuality” for certain grades infringes on her constitutional rights.

Crime

Brandon K. Williams

Fort Wayne man found guilty on all counts in stabbing of pregnant woman

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Prosecutors say a Fort Wayne man was found guilty of stabbing the woman who was pregnant with his child at least 48 times.

Latest News

News

Decatur's Sculpture Tour returns for 12th year

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive News at Noon

Community

The 6th annual downtown Fort Wayne event that spotlights the city’s public art is returning...

2023 Art This Way Art Crawl returns to downtown Fort Wayne in September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The 6th annual downtown Fort Wayne event that spotlights the city’s public art is returning this September.

Community

Crumbl Cookies opening at 433 W Coliseum Blvd.

Crumbl Cookies announces opening date for second Fort Wayne location

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
After hundreds of Fort Wayne residents flocked to the area’s first Crumbl Cookies store, leaders are set to open a second location in the Summit City this month.

News

It's no secret that right now, Fort Wayne is a city full of construction. It may be an...

Are drivers merging correctly through construction zones?

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

Special Segments

Red pandas Justin & Xiao at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

Linda Likes It: Red Panda Ridge and new Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo Director of Animal Care

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is now home to the new Red Panda Ridge, a huge effort to increase the numbers of the endangered species.

Special Segments

Tell Julian: Germanfest

Tell Julian: A Visit to Germanfest

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Julian Teekaram
Let the polka music play, Germanfest in Fort Wayne is underway!