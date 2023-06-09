2 rescued after box truck crashes, hangs over bridge on Indiana Toll Road

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people were rescued from a box truck that was hanging over a bridge after a crash on the Indiana Toll Road on Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police were called to a crash between a Penske rental truck and an RV in the westbound lanes of the toll road near mile marker 91 in Elkhart County. This is approximately one mile west of the Elkhart exit.

According to police, the RV, which was towing a Jeep, was pulled off to the left prior to the crash. The Penske truck was in the right lane and approaching traffic that was slowed due to a work site west of the area.

The driver of the Penske truck did not notice the slowed traffic and had to make an evasive move to the left, attempting to drive on the left shoulder of the road. The Penske truck hit the guardrail before hitting the Jeep and the RV.

The Penske truck then hit the guardrail of the bridge and came to a rest while hanging over the edge.

Firefighters used a ladder truck in the eastbound lanes to cross over and rescue a male and female who were inside the Penske.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in this crash. All lanes of the toll road reopened just after 2:10 p.m.

