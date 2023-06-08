Zachariah Smith reflects on ‘American Idol’ journey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood and Phillip Phillips, Wabash native Zachariah Smith hopes to sing his way onto the list of American Idol successes after his finalist run in the show’s past 21st past season, and he’s well on his way.

“I’m so grateful for all the responses that we’ve had,” Smith said. “We just got done doing a hometown show, sold out the Honeywell Center.”

With the Hollywood lights no longer shining bright, Smith reflects on his favorite moment from the show.

“Performing Little Richard’s ‘Lucille’ in Hawaii, that was a dream,” Smith said. “Everybody loved it. That’s where I started to branch out, do my own thing, and show everybody who I am.

Who is he? An American Idol of his own with a hat tip from a few of show business’ best.

“Katy [Perry] had pulled me aside one of the nights and said, ‘If we have a note for you, we’d give it to you,’” Smith said. “After we were done with the show of course, Lionel [Richie] pulled me aside and he looked at me and said, ‘Listen I want you to keep on going, you have a career.’”

After his life changing ride, Smith continues to capture the audience’s attention with a new top ten country single on iTunes, American Grace, and that is far from his final note.

“I’m writing a lot of new music and we’re opening up to a lot of new shows,” Smith said. “We’re getting ready to head to Dallas. We have a lot of cool things coming up. I’m really excited to see all my fans from different parts of America and give back the thanks, continue to grow the audiences, sell out more shows and make new music.”

Smith’s next concert will be very soon in Mississippi with more information to be released on Monday.

