Third Annual Mack Fest - Juneteenth Celebration returns to Fort Wayne

(Mack Fest)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The third-annual Mack Fest celebration is returning to the Summit City.

Event organizers say the event continues as an “interactive community event for all.” This year’s event will be presented by Austin Mack, a Fort Wayne native, and wide receiver for the Montreal Alouettes.

Mack Fest kicked off its first celebration back in the summer of 2021 as the “Macknificent Freedom Fest,” which was held at McMillen Park.

Organizers say the event’s purpose is to bring the community together to celebrate Juneteenth while learning more about the culture of black people through education, clothing, music, and food.

Juneteenth observes the end of slavery in the United States, as it marks the day when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest, furthest parts of the former Confederacy in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

Officials say the event will take place at Bishop Luers High School on Saturday, June 17, from 2-8 p.m., with the official Mack Fest High School Basketball Tournament held from 5-8 p.m. at the Bishop Luers Gymnasium.

Scholarship giveaways and a kid’s corner will also be available at the event.

For more information about the event, click here.

