Statewide Air Quality Action Day continues through Friday due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Indiana (WPTA) - An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) will remain in effect on Friday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, state leaders say.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) said on Wednesday that high readings were found in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Muncie. The department first issued the AQAD for Wednesday and Thursday before extending the alert into Friday.

They say the stagnant weather pattern continues to move smoke from the Canadian wildfires across the state. Meteorologist Liz Braden says new wildfires have sprung up in Ontario, reducing our air quality even further in addition to the smoke from fires in Quebec.

Such air quality alerts have been issued across the U.S., as hazy conditions and smoke were reported all across the Great Lakes region from Cleveland to Buffalo.

Skies remain smokey through the end of the workweek with mild temperatures. (WPTA)

READ MORE: Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in U.S. Here’s how to stay safe

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. They say you can:

Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information

Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM5 and avoid exercising near busy roads

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid using gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 70 degrees or lower

IDEM says PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.