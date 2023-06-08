Statewide Air Quality Action Day continues through Friday due to Canadian wildfire smoke

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June...
The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Indiana (WPTA) - An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) will remain in effect on Friday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, state leaders say.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) said on Wednesday that high readings were found in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Muncie. The department first issued the AQAD for Wednesday and Thursday before extending the alert into Friday.

They say the stagnant weather pattern continues to move smoke from the Canadian wildfires across the state. Meteorologist Liz Braden says new wildfires have sprung up in Ontario, reducing our air quality even further in addition to the smoke from fires in Quebec.

Such air quality alerts have been issued across the U.S., as hazy conditions and smoke were reported all across the Great Lakes region from Cleveland to Buffalo.

Skies remain smokey through the end of the workweek with mild temperatures.
Skies remain smokey through the end of the workweek with mild temperatures.(WPTA)

READ MORE: Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in U.S. Here’s how to stay safe

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. They say you can:

  • Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires
  • Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information
  • Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM5 and avoid exercising near busy roads
  • Combine errands into one trip
  • Avoid using gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles
  • Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)
  • Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 70 degrees or lower

IDEM says PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

Hoosiers can visit smogwatch.IN.gov to see current and forecasted air quality conditions.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mitchell Taebel

LaPorte County man charged with stalking, threatening Taylor Swift

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Mitchell Taebel, 36, of Long Beach is charged with felony charges of stalking and intimidation, along with misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and harassment.

News

Officials have been busy gathering public input to determine the desired outcome of future road...

Public info meetings for U.S. 30, 31 to be held Thursday night

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
INDOT officials say they are holding a public information meeting Thursday concerning the future of U.S. 30 and U.S. 31.

Community

Third Annual Mack Fest - Juneteenth Celebration returns to Fort Wayne

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The third-annual Mack Fest celebration is returning to the Summit City.

Community

The Sweet Breeze canal boat replica was launched into the St. Marys River May 9 ahead of the...

New law limiting boat speeds in downtown Fort Wayne rivers takes effect

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Starting Thursday, newly-designated idle speed zones will be in place in downtown Fort Wayne rivers.

Latest News

Weather

Dry conditions continue to worsen across the Midwest.

Parts of 21Country upgraded to ‘moderate drought’ conditions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s Thursday morning weekly update highlights the intensifying drought conditions across the Midwest due to the lack of rain.

DeKalb County

One person injured in 3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A three-car crash in DeKalb County Wednesday put a woman in the hospital.

News

Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle early Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday morning near the city’s north-central side.

News

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
The emotions were tense inside Citizen’s Square Wednesday evening, as taxpayers voiced their concerns over the plan for the new Allen County jail.

News

F.A.C.T.S. speaks out after SACS board asked for more time to consider partnership to address racism

Updated: 22 hours ago