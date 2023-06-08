Public info meetings for U.S. 30, 31 to be held Thursday night

Officials have been busy gathering public input to determine the desired outcome of future road improvement projects.
Officials have been busy gathering public input to determine the desired outcome of future road improvement projects.(WNDU)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - INDOT officials say they are holding a public information meeting Thursday concerning the future of U.S. 30 and U.S. 31.

There will be seven meetings held in different counties that contain one or both roadways. INDOT officials say the June 8 meeting will be held at the New Haven Community Center at 7500 IN-930 E in Fort Wayne from 5-7 p.m.

Officials say the meetings are to report on insight gained from the public and provide updates, as well as share any additional data gathered by the study teams.

They say the study areas are broken into four sections: U.S. 30 East, U.S. 30 West, U.S. 31 North, and U.S. 31 South.

These studies follow numerous safety concerns along both corridors, with officials noting an increase in crashes along U.S. 30.

Officials say they are searching for a solution to make the corridors safer and more efficient for drivers.

BACKGROUND: INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Indian Springs Middle School in Columbia City.

