Parts of 21Country upgraded to ‘moderate drought’ conditions

Dry conditions continue to worsen across the Midwest.
By Liz Braden
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WPTA) - The U.S. Drought Monitor’s Thursday morning weekly update highlights the intensifying drought conditions across the Midwest due to the lack of rain. An upper-level blocking pattern has kept our region largely dry as the early growing season progresses.

Drought Update:

Drought conditions are monitored on an intensity scale from lowest to highest:

  • D0 (Abnormally Dry)
  • D1 (Moderate Drought)
  • D2 (Severe Drought)
  • D3 (Extreme Drought)
  • D4 (Exceptional Drought)

Much of northwest Ohio and a few portions of northeast Indiana have been upgraded to moderate drought levels. The rest of 21Country is categorized by abnormally dry conditions which have expanded from last week’s outlook. See below

