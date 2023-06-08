One person injured in 3-vehicle crash in DeKalb County

(DeKalb County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A three-car crash in DeKalb County Wednesday put a woman in the hospital.

Deputies say the crash happened mid-Wednesday afternoon, a little before 4:15, at the intersection of County Road 27 and U.S. 6

Officials with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office say a man driving a Chevy Tahoe was stopped at the intersection, going east.

A woman driving a Chevy truck southward failed to yield the right of way to the Chevy, causing the man to collide with the right side of the truck before spinning and colliding with a Chevy Malibu that was facing north at the intersection.

The truck drove off the road and into a ditch on the southeast side of the intersection; the Tahoe was facing westward in the eastbound lane of U.S. 6, and the Chevy Malibu was turned eastward in the northbound lane of County Road 27.

Police say the driver of the truck “may have sustained a possible head injury,” while the driver of the Tahoe had minor cuts to his lower leg.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu was believed to have had a neck injury and was taken to the hospital.

Officials said all three vehicles in the crash were totaled.

