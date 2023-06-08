New law limiting boat speeds in downtown Fort Wayne rivers takes effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Starting Thursday, newly-designated idle speed zones will be in place in downtown Fort Wayne rivers.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation leaders say they have been given approval from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to place idle speed buoys in newly-designated speed zones in the St. Marys and St. Joseph Rivers to the confluence of the Maumee River.

The zone begins at the Main Street bridge over the St. Marys River on the west side of the City and continues to the Columbia Avenue Bridge on the Maumee River (confluence) and the Tennessee Avenue Bridge on the St. Joseph River.

They say the buoys signal that boats are to travel at idle speed while in the zones. Idle speed is the minimum boat speed at which users can still maintain steering, which is not to exceed five miles per hour.

The Idle Speed Zone law goes into effect Thursday, June 8.

Leaders say the changes come after parks and recreation officials submitted a proposal to the DNR in the fall of 2020. They say the proposal included letters of support from the Board of Park Commissioners, Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Commissioners, neighborhood and business associations, and others invested in the quality and safety of area rivers.

“The main reason we proposed a reduced speed zone is for the safety of everyone who uses the rivers,” Deputy Directory of Recreation Chuck Reddinger says. “The goal is to slow down vessels to maintain a safe speed. Even outside of the new zone, it is still recommended that boaters drive cautiously to prevent accidents with other boaters or partially submerged debris.”

