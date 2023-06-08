New law limiting boat speeds in downtown Fort Wayne rivers takes effect

The Sweet Breeze canal boat replica was launched into the St. Marys River May 9 ahead of the...
The Sweet Breeze canal boat replica was launched into the St. Marys River May 9 ahead of the season starting May 27.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Starting Thursday, newly-designated idle speed zones will be in place in downtown Fort Wayne rivers.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation leaders say they have been given approval from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to place idle speed buoys in newly-designated speed zones in the St. Marys and St. Joseph Rivers to the confluence of the Maumee River.

The zone begins at the Main Street bridge over the St. Marys River on the west side of the City and continues to the Columbia Avenue Bridge on the Maumee River (confluence) and the Tennessee Avenue Bridge on the St. Joseph River.

They say the buoys signal that boats are to travel at idle speed while in the zones. Idle speed is the minimum boat speed at which users can still maintain steering, which is not to exceed five miles per hour.

The Idle Speed Zone law goes into effect Thursday, June 8.

Leaders say the changes come after parks and recreation officials submitted a proposal to the DNR in the fall of 2020. They say the proposal included letters of support from the Board of Park Commissioners, Mayor Tom Henry, Allen County Commissioners, neighborhood and business associations, and others invested in the quality and safety of area rivers.

“The main reason we proposed a reduced speed zone is for the safety of everyone who uses the rivers,” Deputy Directory of Recreation Chuck Reddinger says. “The goal is to slow down vessels to maintain a safe speed. Even outside of the new zone, it is still recommended that boaters drive cautiously to prevent accidents with other boaters or partially submerged debris.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Third Annual Mack Fest - Juneteenth Celebration returns to Fort Wayne

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The third-annual Mack Fest celebration is returning to the Summit City.

News

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
The emotions were tense inside Citizen’s Square Wednesday evening, as taxpayers voiced their concerns over the plan for the new Allen County jail.

Community

The City of New Haven is renovating and expanding City Hall.

City of New Haven breaks ground on $6.2M expansion of City Hall

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
City leaders in New Haven broke ground on a $6.2 million project to expand its City Hall on Wednesday, dedicating more space to its police department.

Community

Zoo officials say they are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ellie the Irish Dexter Cow, who...

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourns loss of animal ambassador, Ellie the cow

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo say they have lost their long-time ambassador animal.

Latest News

News

SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns

SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Last month, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Park Ginder announced the plan to work with RISE to Win, a non-profit organization that works to eliminate racial discrimination.

Community

14th annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday, and officials say they welcome new and returning riders for the event.

Community

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....

The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By CNN
The double-decker airplane seat is making a comeback.

Community

Indiana State Fair looking for summer employees

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Those looking to make some extra money or looking to get their kids a job, this is a good opportunity.

Community

Fort Wayne fireworks

City of Fort Wayne announces Fourth of July fireworks show

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
City leaders have announced plans for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display downtown.

Community

2023-2024 Broadway at the Embassy season lineup.

‘Broadway at the Embassy’ new season lineup announced

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
More award-winning musicals are coming to the Summit City this year.