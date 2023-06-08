Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle early Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday morning near the city’s north side.

The collision happened a little before 4:50 Thursday morning at the intersection of North Clinton and Grove Streets.

Police say the vehicle was driving north on North Clinton Street and struck a man right at the intersection with Grove Street. They say the man was “in the roadway.”

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition and later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

They say the right northbound lane of North Clinton Street is still closed for investigation.

Stay tuned with 21Alive News for future updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.