Man in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle early Thursday

(Arizona's Family)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A vehicle struck a pedestrian Thursday morning near the city’s north side.

The collision happened a little before 4:50 Thursday morning at the intersection of North Clinton and Grove Streets.

Police say the vehicle was driving north on North Clinton Street and struck a man right at the intersection with Grove Street. They say the man was “in the roadway.”

Officials say the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition and later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

They say the right northbound lane of North Clinton Street is still closed for investigation.

Stay tuned with 21Alive News for future updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....
The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now
Zesto Ice Cream experience multiple burglaries after a short period of time.
Zesto on Broadway burglarized three times in two weeks
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Matt Rife, 27, rose to prominence on social media, where he has 14.3 million followers on...
Comedian Matt Rife announces massive 115-date world tour
HRC declares ‘state of emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans
HRC declares ‘state of emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans

Latest News

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council
Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council
Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council
F.A.C.T.S. speaks out after SACS board asked for more time to consider partnership to address racism
SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns
F.A.C.T.S. speaks out after SACS board asked for more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns