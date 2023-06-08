Local, trans-owned pride company continues mission to make ‘everyone feel seen and heard’

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - In 2019, Allen County native Nik Travis took the leap to create his own company with the goal of fostering a more inclusive community.

LGBTQ+ pride flags, sweatshirts, stickers, and buttons can all be found at Nik’s shop, Pride Supplies LLC. He says he first started the shop after he came out, saying he didn’t have much support.

“When I came out as transgender I actually didn’t have a lot of support other than family and friends. I felt the community was a little bit lacking in that area.”

It inspired him to start his business with a focus on creating gender-affirming products for the transgender community. But now, he’s expanded to include products he hopes will make everyone feel seen and heard—the driving principle of his endeavor.

“When you can be your true self, it’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Travis says. “I know that personally.”

But he says he is concerned decades of progress is under threat.

Just a few days into Pride Month, the Human Rights Campaign issued a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans for the first time in its four-decade history. They cited a spike in laws targeting the community, a trend seen right here in Indiana.

Travis says he is also aware of the current protests and boycotts over queer representation, like those surrounding Target and Bud Light.

“It’s very real and it’s very scary and it hits home, so I am worried for the future,” he says.

A worry he says is actually unifying the entire LGBTQ+ community to stand up together to show their pride.

“I just think that’s really awesome that the community is getting together in these tough times.”

He tells us he will continue to show up for the community, attending pride events and working with area LGBTQ+ resource centers. You can see a list of local resources here.

