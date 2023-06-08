Local, trans-owned pride company continues mission to make ‘everyone feel seen and heard’

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - In 2019, Allen County native Nik Travis took the leap to create his own company with the goal of fostering a more inclusive community.

LGBTQ+ pride flags, sweatshirts, stickers, and buttons can all be found at Nik’s shop, Pride Supplies LLC. He says he first started the shop after he came out, saying he didn’t have much support.

“When I came out as transgender I actually didn’t have a lot of support other than family and friends. I felt the community was a little bit lacking in that area.”

It inspired him to start his business with a focus on creating gender-affirming products for the transgender community. But now, he’s expanded to include products he hopes will make everyone feel seen and heard—the driving principle of his endeavor.

“When you can be your true self, it’s the greatest feeling in the world,” Travis says. “I know that personally.”

But he says he is concerned decades of progress is under threat.

Just a few days into Pride Month, the Human Rights Campaign issued a national state of emergency for LGBTQ+ Americans for the first time in its four-decade history. They cited a spike in laws targeting the community, a trend seen right here in Indiana.

RELATED: Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students - Indiana governor signs ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Travis says he is also aware of the current protests and boycotts over queer representation, like those surrounding Target and Bud Light.

“It’s very real and it’s very scary and it hits home, so I am worried for the future,” he says.

A worry he says is actually unifying the entire LGBTQ+ community to stand up together to show their pride.

“I just think that’s really awesome that the community is getting together in these tough times.”

He tells us he will continue to show up for the community, attending pride events and working with area LGBTQ+ resource centers. You can see a list of local resources here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Third Annual Mack Fest - Juneteenth Celebration returns to Fort Wayne

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The third-annual Mack Fest celebration is returning to the Summit City.

Community

The Sweet Breeze canal boat replica was launched into the St. Marys River May 9 ahead of the...

New law limiting boat speeds in downtown Fort Wayne rivers takes effect

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Starting Thursday, newly-designated idle speed zones will be in place in downtown Fort Wayne rivers.

News

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Taxpayers voice frustrations over plan for new Allen County jail to County Council

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
The emotions were tense inside Citizen’s Square Wednesday evening, as taxpayers voiced their concerns over the plan for the new Allen County jail.

Community

The City of New Haven is renovating and expanding City Hall.

City of New Haven breaks ground on $6.2M expansion of City Hall

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
City leaders in New Haven broke ground on a $6.2 million project to expand its City Hall on Wednesday, dedicating more space to its police department.

Latest News

Community

Zoo officials say they are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ellie the Irish Dexter Cow, who...

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourns loss of animal ambassador, Ellie the cow

Updated: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo say they have lost their long-time ambassador animal.

News

SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns

SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Last month, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Park Ginder announced the plan to work with RISE to Win, a non-profit organization that works to eliminate racial discrimination.

Community

14th annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
The annual Le Tour de Fort kicks off Saturday, and officials say they welcome new and returning riders for the event.

Community

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....

The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
|
By CNN
The double-decker airplane seat is making a comeback.

Community

Indiana State Fair looking for summer employees

Updated: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Evan Harris
Those looking to make some extra money or looking to get their kids a job, this is a good opportunity.

Community

Fort Wayne fireworks

City of Fort Wayne announces Fourth of July fireworks show

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
City leaders have announced plans for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display downtown.