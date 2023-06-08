Are drivers merging correctly through construction zones?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s no secret that right now, Fort Wayne is a city full of construction. It may be an inconvenience for a lot of drivers, but how you move through construction zones may be the reason traffic is stalled in the first place.

You may be one of the drivers, who like a majority of those on the roadways, get over at the first sight of a “lane closed ahead” sign. But one way for merging lanes may make things safer and get more cars through traffic faster. It’s called a zipper merge.

In zipper merging, cars in both lanes alternate one after the other. INDOT says it’s safer than merging early and causes less congestion.

Hunter Petroviak with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Northeast Division said drivers are free to merge how they please.

“People could really do a zipper merge style if they wanted to or are courteous enough to,” Petroviak said.

The problem, though, is not enough drivers are doing it. “It’s just not as common,” says April Kever, with Safeway Driving in Fort Wayne.

But if you are one of the drivers that, like most others, gets over early, don’t stress over the thought of changing your habits. In Indiana, zipper mergers are not required.

“There’s no construction zone in the state of Indiana right now that’s using a zipper merge,” Petroviak said. “It just depends on the maintenance of traffic as we call it, for each zone that’s set up and engineered in the way that it is.”

No matter how you merge, INDOT stresses that slowing down and having a little bit of extra patience is the key to keeping everyone on the roads safe, and getting people to where they need to go.

