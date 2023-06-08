Air Quality Alert extended through Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Wildfires in Canada are impacting the air quality here in 21 Country. All counties in the Hoosier State are under an ‘Air Quality Alert Day.’

The alert has left many questioning how the air is impacting their health while others want to know what the alert even means.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issue ‘Air Quality Alert Day.’ An alert is sent out by IDEM officials when air quality levels show high pollution. The United States monitors and records the air for four significant pollutants: ground-level ozone particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and sulfur dioxide.

The air quality is calculated by number of pollution in the air. The higher the number the more hazardous conditions are. Under 100 is considered safe. Levels over 300 indicate hazardous conditions. Indiana is currently just above 100.

“It’s a little bit unhealthy for people with underlying sensitive conditions but I would just recommend them being cautious,” Parkview Dr. Shivu Kaushik said. “I generally say extremes of age will be more affected than the normal healthy population and it’s a good precaution that if you don’t need to be outside, they should stay indoors.”

During ‘Air Quality Alerts’ officials ask you to take into account your plans.

Take the bus, carpool, or walk instead of driving

Don’t refuel your vehicle during the day

Do not idle your vehicle

Combine trips or eliminate unnecessary trips

Conserve electricity

Avoid using fire pits or fireplaces for nonessential home heating

Limit time outdoors

People with asthma and other pre-existing respiratory conditions are the most impacted by air pollution. Your eyes, nose, throat, and lungs can be irritated if you’re outside for too long. Dr. Kaushik says to know your limits and watch for alerts on your phone.

An ‘Air Quality Alert’ has been issued for the whole state again on Friday. But it’s important to stress that these typer of alerts happen almost every summer and unless you have a pre-existing condition experts just advise you to be careful.

