Zesto on Broadway burglarized three times in two weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Whether you’re getting an ice cream cone, a Razzle or even a slushy, the only thing going in or out of the serving window at Zesto on Broadway is food or payment. Lately, that has not been the case.

On May 23, the owner tells 21 Alive News, the thief stole their payment stands, a wifi router and more, but that was just the first time. On June 1, the same thing happened again. This time? It was was caught on camera, but the thief had a mask on. Four day later, the criminal struck again. This time with a more recognizable camera angle where he is seen holding a gun and a knife. This adds up to three times in less than two weeks.

With that being said, how did the. thief pull it off? The owner says the first time, he broke the screen and unlatched the window.

“I think the next two times, he was able to force this window open, by pushing it back and forth and getting it off its track and basically just pulling the window out using force...For this guy to come back and really terrorize us three times in less than 2 weeks it’s just insane to us.”

After the third break in, the owner says he found something that was significant in the video. A cigarette in the mouth of the thief was found inside the business the next day.

After he filed separate incident reports, he says he hasn’t heard about any leads from police. We contacted the Fort Wayne Police Department, but haven’t heard back yet.

If you recognize the person in the video, call police.

