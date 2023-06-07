Wabash County Sheriff seeking information on woman’s death

The Wabash County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in the death of a...
The Wabash County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in the death of a Liberty Mills woman.(MGN)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY MILLS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in the death of a Liberty Mills woman.

Police say on May 30, the body of 38-year-old April D. Greene was recovered from the Eel River, just outside of Liberty Mills.

Greene’s death has been ruled a homicide and the department is seeking information on how she died.

Anyone with information about Greene’s death should call one of the investigating officers, Detective Sergeant Ryan Short, at 260-225-8119; Detective Karsten Kersey, at 260-225-8104, or Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....
The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now
Zesto Ice Cream experience multiple burglaries after a short period of time.
Zesto on Broadway burglarized three times in two weeks
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Aaron Lynn Thompson (left) was charged with the harassment of Congressman Jim Banks (right)
Fort Wayne man charged with felony in harassment of Congressman Banks
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) logo
IDEM issues statewide Air Quality Action Day Wednesday, Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke
Master Trooper James Bailey was killed in the line of duty on March 3.
‘NO WORDS TO EXPRESS THE GRATITUDE’: Family of fallen ISP Master Trooper thanks community for support
Motorcyclist killed in Grant County crash Tuesday
The City of New Haven is renovating and expanding City Hall.
City of New Haven breaks ground on $6.2M expansion of City Hall