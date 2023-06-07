Wabash County Sheriff seeking information on woman’s death

LIBERTY MILLS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in the death of a Liberty Mills woman.

Police say on May 30, the body of 38-year-old April D. Greene was recovered from the Eel River, just outside of Liberty Mills.

Greene’s death has been ruled a homicide and the department is seeking information on how she died.

Anyone with information about Greene’s death should call one of the investigating officers, Detective Sergeant Ryan Short, at 260-225-8119; Detective Karsten Kersey, at 260-225-8104, or Wabash Valley Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.

