SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Last month, Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Park Ginder announced the plan to work with RISE to Win, a non-profit organization that works to eliminate racial discrimination.

The conversations about how the district will address student concerns about racism started back in February, when a racist image of a homestead student in blackface went viral.

BACKGROUND: SACS announces “path forward” following Blackface controversy

The original plan was to bring in a diversity coach to speak at the school. But, last month, Ginder announced the district was no longer bringing in the diversity coach. He also added his hopes to work with RISE to Win in their goals of addressing concerns of racism in school.

However, Tuesday, SACS board members said they need more time to think about a potential partnership with RISE to Win and to consider other organizations as well.

“I’ll be in contact tomorrow with the leadership from RISE to Win and we’ll continue to attempt to put some things in place, but again, they’re an organization that’s very, very active in our country, and we may put ourselves in a position where that’s not a possibility anymore,” Ginder said.

Ginder adds he understands the frustrations parents may have about the process continuing but stresses it’s a process that takes time.

As for what’s next, Ginder doesn’t know when a decision may be made, but adds the district is working towards the best solution moving forward.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.