‘NO WORDS TO EXPRESS THE GRATITUDE’: Family of fallen ISP Master Trooper thanks community for support

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The family of the Indiana State Police Master Trooper who officers say was struck and killed in March is thanking the community for their outpouring of support following the tragedy.

Master Trooper James Bailey, according to police, came in to work on his day off to aid with crashes on I-69 when he was struck by a suspect during a police pursuit.

Loved ones, fellow law enforcement officers, and community members gathered to pay their final respects to Bailey on March 11. Indiana State Police then honored Bailey and other fallen officers during its annual memorial service on May 17.

Bailey’s family sent out a message to the community on Wednesday, expressing their gratitude for the incredible generosity and support they received. You can read their full message below.

“A message from the Family of Master Trooper James Bailey: To our local and neighboring communities and businesses, the ISP community, law enforcement community, and everyone near and far that reached out, we say thank you. There are no words to express the gratitude we feel for the incredible generosity shown to our family during the most challenging time of our lives. We have been lifted by the prayers, read all the messages, and have been moved by your immeasurable support. Moving forward and building a life without James will be the most difficult thing we have ever had to do. The outpouring of kindness and generosity has shown the impact his life had on his community. From that, we take comfort. The love shown to our entire family will never be forgotten. We would like to extend our sincere appreciation for everything you have done to honor him. With much love,

ALL RELATED COVERAGE: Remembering Master Trooper Bailey

Records say a Fort Wayne Police Department Officer saw Terry DeWaine Sands II driving erratically on March 3 and attempted to stop him when he sped off.

Master Trooper Bailey then tried to lay out stop sticks to stop Sands, who was driving around 90 mph, according to documents. That is when a report says Sands drove into the median and directly into Bailey’s path, striking him with his vehicle.

When police spoke with Sands, he said he “swerved to try and miss the trooper,” but said Bailey “jumped in front of him,” and his intended target was Bailey’s vehicle.

Police say they reviewed all video footage of the crash, and there was no evidence that Sands attempted to swerve out of the way. They also say Master Trooper Bailey did not jump in front of Sands’ vehicle. The documents note that multiple witnesses described Sands’ actions as “intentionally running over” Bailey.

Sands was preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement while causing death. He is now facing new charges, including murder, resisting law enforcement - use of a motor vehicle causing death, causing death when operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance, and knowingly/forcibly resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.