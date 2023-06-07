Motorcyclist killed in Grant County crash Tuesday

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Marion.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened a little after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Central Avenue.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the man riding the motorcycle was deceased, and a woman was the driver of a Dodge van.

They also say they conducted a “legal blood draw” of the woman, which police say is “required in all fatal accidents.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and the crash is still under investigation.

