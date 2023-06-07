Motorcyclist killed in Grant County crash Tuesday

(KVLY)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Marion.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened a little after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Central Avenue.

Deputies say when they arrived at the scene, the man riding the motorcycle was deceased, and a woman was the driver of a Dodge van.

They also say they conducted a “legal blood draw” of the woman, which police say is “required in all fatal accidents.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been released, and the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....
The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now
Zesto Ice Cream experience multiple burglaries after a short period of time.
Zesto on Broadway burglarized three times in two weeks
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Aaron Lynn Thompson (left) was charged with the harassment of Congressman Jim Banks (right)
Fort Wayne man charged with felony in harassment of Congressman Banks
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

Master Trooper James Bailey was killed in the line of duty on March 3.
‘NO WORDS TO EXPRESS THE GRATITUDE’: Family of fallen ISP Master Trooper thanks community for support
The City of New Haven is renovating and expanding City Hall.
City of New Haven breaks ground on $6.2M expansion of City Hall
A parked car was left badly damaged after another car hit the vehicle in the Southwood Park...
Southwood Park residents say detour is making their street dangerous
Zoo officials say they are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Ellie the Irish Dexter Cow, who...
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourns loss of animal ambassador, Ellie the cow