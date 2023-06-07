Marion officer fired following racist posts, department says

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - A Marion police officer is now out of a job after department leaders say he posted racist messages on social media.

The Marion Police Chief Angela Haley posted a news release on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday, saying she learned Officer Chaz Foy had racist posts on his personal Facebook account.

Chief Haley said after looking at the posts, she terminated Foy’s employment with the department, saying his posts are not in keeping with the standards of the Marion Police Department.

“I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it,” Chief Haley said.

