Marion officer fired following racist posts, department says

Letter from the Marion Police Department regarding the firing of Chaz Foy.
Letter from the Marion Police Department regarding the firing of Chaz Foy.(Marion PD)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - A Marion police officer is now out of a job after department leaders say he posted racist messages on social media.

The Marion Police Chief Angela Haley posted a news release on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday, saying she learned Officer Chaz Foy had racist posts on his personal Facebook account.

Chief Haley said after looking at the posts, she terminated Foy’s employment with the department, saying his posts are not in keeping with the standards of the Marion Police Department.

“I do not condone this type of behavior and will not tolerate it,” Chief Haley said.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Núñez Vicente, left, designed the Chaise Longue double level airplane seat concept....
The double-decker airplane seat is back. Here’s what it looks like now
Zesto Ice Cream experience multiple burglaries after a short period of time.
Zesto on Broadway burglarized three times in two weeks
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Aaron Lynn Thompson (left) was charged with the harassment of Congressman Jim Banks (right)
Fort Wayne man charged with felony in harassment of Congressman Banks
The animal shelter's security camera footage shows Brenda, a pit bull, climb over the shelter...
WATCH: Dog hops over shelter wall to be with canine crony

Latest News

F.A.C.T.S. speaks out after SACS board asked for more time to consider partnership to address racism
SACS board wants more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns
F.A.C.T.S. speaks out after SACS board asked for more time to consider partnership to address racism concerns
HRC declares ‘state of emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans
HRC declares ‘state of emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans
HRC declares ‘state of emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans