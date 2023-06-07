IDEM issues statewide Air Quality Action Day Wednesday, Thursday due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Indiana (WPTA) - An Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) has been issued for all Indiana counties on Wednesday and Thursday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, state leaders say.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) says current high readings have been found in Fort Wayne, South Bend, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Muncie. Because of north-to-northeast winds, IDEM says this particulate matter is expected to continue traveling through Indiana.

They note that air quality may be impacted past Thursday, and Hoosiers are encouraged to visit smogwatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions.

Such alerts have been issued across the U.S., as hazy conditions and smoke were reported all across the Great Lakes region from Cleveland to Buffalo.

READ MORE: Canada wildfires are leading to air-quality alerts in U.S. Here’s how to stay safe

The sun rises over a hazy New York City skyline as seen from Jersey City, N.J., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Intense Canadian wildfires are blanketing the northeastern U.S. in a dystopian haze, turning the air acrid, the sky yellowish gray and prompting warnings for vulnerable populations to stay inside. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig | AP)

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information

Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to PM5 and avoid exercising near busy roads

Combine errands into one trip

Avoid using gasoline-powered snow removal equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 70 degrees or lower

IDEM says PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

For more information, visit IDEM’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.