HRC declares ‘state of emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For the first time in its four-decade history, the Human Rights Campaign declared a national state of emergency for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) said over 75 bills it considers anti-LGBTQ were passed in statehouses this legislative session. Some 525 bills were introduced, virtually all by Republicans, including more than 220 affecting transgender people, HRC said.

Along with the emergency declaration, the group released a guidebook including health and safety resources, a summary of laws in every state. They said it’s important to know your rights and have information and resources designed to support LGBTQ people.

Catherine Oakley with the HRC says she believes LGBTQ people are under attack right now. She says a lot of the laws they considered when declaring the emergency were written in Indiana. Including a ban on gender affirming care for minors and laws requiring teachers to “out” students to the parents, or if they want to identify using a different pronoun.

Oakley says the HRC wants to make sure people understand how to navigate any form of discrimination they may experience.

In their release, the group says it will not back down from any attempts to stymie the community: “LGBTQ+ people nationwide will not be erased – not now, not ever,” they said.

You can access the HRC’s digital guidebook by clicking here.

